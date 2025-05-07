The BBC plans to make a 'Call the Midwife' prequel series.

Heidi Thomas created the hit TV show

The broadcaster has announced that "the world of Nonnatus House" will be expanding, with plans now in place for a 'Call the Midwife' prequel TV series and a film.

Heidi Thomas, the creator and writer of 'Call the Midwife', said: “The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right.

"I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past.

"The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary - filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.

"As the classic 'Call the Midwife' series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape. The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters."

Heidi, 62, has also teased the upcoming 'Call the Midwife' film.

The acclaimed screenwriter said: "Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"

Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama, observed that the TV show has been "a jewel in the BBC’s crown for well over a decade".

Lindsay believes that now is the perfect time to launch a prequel series and a film.

She added: "Whether you’ve been watching from the very start or joined us for one of the more recent series, this is an incredibly exciting time to be a 'Call the Midwife' fan."

The prequel TV series will be set in Poplar during World War Two and it's been confirmed that the show will be made for the BBC in 2026.