Survivor has been axed by the BBC.

Joel Dommett has confirmed the news

The reality series proved to be a ratings flop, and host Joel Dommett has now confirmed that it won't return for a second series.

Joel, 40 - who has also hosted The Masked Singer since 2020 - told The Sun newspaper: "It just shows you how nothing is a given in telly. I thought Survivor would be huge. I thought that would be my job for the next 20 years.

"I’ve done shows and thought that’s not coming back and it keeps coming back and then you do something like Survivor, which you think is guaranteed and it doesn’t come back."

Earlier this year, Joel revealed that he was hoping for a second series of Survivor.

The TV star also promised that changes would be made if the show came back.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, he said: “Fingers crossed … there’s a lot of stuff that we would do slightly differently.

“Like with every first series, it’s hard, so I think a second series would be amazing.

“Everyone seems to really love it, so I’m excited that – hopefully – [we get to] do another one."

The first episode of the rebooted Survivor - which launched in October 2023 - only received 2.6 million viewers, despite airing at the prime-time slot of 8:25pm on a Saturday, after Strictly Come Dancing.

Survivor’s second episode was then replaced by David Attenborough’s Planet Earth III.

A TV insider also previously claimed that the BBC was not keen on renewing the programme for another series.

The source told the Daily Mail newspaper: “It has come as a huge surprise that Survivor is coming back.

“It is viewed by many within the Beeb as being a very expensive flop and the general view was that it should – and would – be canned.

“To spend that amount of money on a programme that is watched by such few people surely is a silly way to spend public money."