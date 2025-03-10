'Match of the Day' should feature less football and more analysis, the BBC chairman Samir Shah has argued.

The BBC chairman believes that Match of the Day should feature less football action

The corporation's boss has suggested that most fans have seen the action before the long-running highlights show airs on Saturday nights and thinks audiences should be provided with a "deeper insight" into the action.

In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, Shah said: "It should be built around analysis and examination of the match to give viewers a deeper insight."

However, the BBC chair's comments have been met with a backlash as many have urged the corporation not to meddle with the format of a show that has aired since 1964.

Former football manager Harry Redknapp told The Sun newspaper: "It's not a talk show. People tune in because they want to watch the football.

"I know it's different to the old days, when it was the only way to see football on TV, but you still want to see what's happened, not listen to someone telling you why."

'Match of the Day' is already set to undergo big changes from next season as Gary Lineker bows out as host after 26 years to be replaced by the trio of Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan.

Lineker, 64, is stepping away from the highlights show but will continue hosting the corporation's coverage of the FA Cup and will also be its lead presenter at the 2026 World Cup.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: "I know viewers will love these three incredible broadcasters and journalists at the heart of our football coverage next season. They're brilliant at what they do and 'Match of the Day' viewers can be sure they will be looked after as the big football talking points are expertly analysed.

"Gary has done a phenomenal job at 'Match of the Day' for the last 26 years, he'll be missed greatly and we all still get to enjoy him on our screens across some of football's greatest tournaments."