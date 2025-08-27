The BBC is planning an EastEnders spinoff based on Adolescence.

EastEnders is getting a spinoff series

The broadcaster is looking to tackle the topic of misogyny and toxicity among young people on the internet, which follows the success of the hit Netflix series earlier this year.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, the soap is producing a documentary for BBC Three and iPlayer, which would include cast members discussing the topic.

A source said: "Executives felt it was a good point to what’s happening on EastEnders, to open up discussion on this incredibly important topic.

“It will feature cast members from the soap and its airing will coincide with a linked storyline that will be seen on the main show later this year.”

In Adolescence, Owen Cooper starred as teen Jamie Miller, who gets jailed for killing classmate Katie Leonard (Emilia Holliday), which leaves dad Eddie (Stephen Graham) devastated.

On Emmerdale, Joel Marshall (Max Murray) is currently involved in Andrew Tate-esque storylines focused on incel misogyny.

As well as leaking sex footage online, the character has been seen assaulting a stranger on the tube, and recording himself having intimate relations with school girl Avani Nadra-Hart

Meamwhile, part of the story has seen his dad Ross (Alex WAlkinshaw) paying off a student's mother in Australia after Joel "up-skirted" a classmate during the family's time there.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Louis Theroux is also working on a documentary based on Adolescence, which will investigate the experience of online misogyny on boys.

A source told the same newspaper: "It makes sense to produce a documentary looking at this deeply uncomfortable area, particularly in the wake of the drama which stunned the nation.

"Having someone of Louis’ calibre spearheading it adds to the heft and will keep the subject matter at the forefront of people’s minds.”

The programme will investigate the effect people like misogynist Andrew Tate and UK vlogger HSTikkyTokky, whose real name Harrison Sullivan, 20, have on young men.