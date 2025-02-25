Susan Hampshire was robbed of her phone and purse on the Tube.

A thug mugged the 87-year-old acting legend while she was commuting in the city, and now she regrets not keeping her possessions out of sight.

She said at a Talking Pictures event: "I was mugged on the Underground the other day.

"I wish I'd put my money in my bra because I lost my phone and my purse."

The three-time Emmy award winner did not reveal any more details of the ordeal.

It comes a month after the star, who appeared in BBC 1960s drama 'The Forsyte Saga', confessed she would rather end her own life than go through the trauma her late sisters Ann and Jane endured during their final days.

Her eldest sister Jane starved herself to death aged 94 in September 2020, following a fall, and Ann had rheumatoid arthritis, whose condition declined, also following a fall at age 94, and she died two years to the day after Jane passed away.

Susan - who is one of several celebrities backing Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's bill to legalise assisted dying - is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "My sisters, who both pleaded with me to help them die, spent their final weeks in terrible pain, wasting away until they became shells of themselves.

"That we, in this country, have no kinder alternative to ease people on their way is, I think, incredibly cruel.

"When a loved one is writhing in agony, begging for help and has only a few weeks to live, why can't we show compassion and give them something to end their suffering?

"We're kinder to animals at the end than we are to humans, and yet we all know that we must die. When we're ready for it and can't bear another minute of suffering, we should be allowed to go."

In a submission to the House of Commons health select committee at the time, she wrote: "I have witnessed, hour by hour and week by week, my loved ones' wishes for a dignified end being denied.

"That trauma will never leave me."