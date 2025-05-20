Ben Shephard looked "like Frank Butcher" before embarking on his fitness journey.

Ben Shephard has opened up about his health journey

The 50-year-old TV presenter has joked that he looked like the iconic 'EastEnders' character, played by Mike Reid, before he made a concerted effort to get in tip-top shape.

Ben told Men's Health magazine: "I looked a bit more like Frank Butcher than I thought I should have at that stage of life.

"No one said anything at the time – it was way before social media. But I knew it was a moment to catch myself. I had to get back on it."

Ben has "always focused on the outcome" amid his fitness journey.

The TV presenter also admitted to feeling an enormous sense of achievement after completing a strenuous run.

He shared: "The agony of putting those shoes on first thing in the morning and taking those first few steps is nothing compared with the euphoria of taking them off and having a glass of water when you finish. But you only get that once you’ve finished the bit in the middle.

"That’s the thing I’ve always held on to. Some days you’re shattered – especially back in the days of my old job. But I knew that if I put the time in I would get the value tenfold down the line. I have always focused on the outcome."

Ben has even developed a friendly rivalry with his sons.

The TV star explained: "I’ve really, really enjoyed proving to my 18-year-old and 19-year-old sons that I can still compete with them.

"We love training together. And when they say I look like I’ve trained hard ... they’ve been really inspired by that, particularly my eldest, Sam."

Ben celebrated his 50th birthday in December, and he's conscious of where he's at in his life.

He shared: "I’m much more conscious of the fact that I’ve probably got less time ahead of me than I have behind me – that’s the reality of it.

"I was working with Alison Hammond last week and when she turned 50, someone said to her, 'Welcome to the fifth floor.' That felt like a lovely way of describing it – you’re still looking up to those other floors, but looking down as well."