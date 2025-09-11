The EastEnders Christmas special will feature the "past, present and future" of the soap.

Ben Wadey has teased details of the special

Ben Wadey, the new executive producer of the show, has teased details of the eagerly-awaited Christmas special, suggesting that fans are in for a treat this year.

Ben told RadioTimes.com: "The team have really bought their A-game.

"This Christmas, we're looking past, present and future, so we've got a lot of stuff that we're very excited to share with the audience."

Ben also revealed that various families, including the Brannings and the Slaters, will find themselves in the midst of drama later this year.

He said: "Of course, Zoe is now back in the square, and Zoe and Kat's relationship is complicated. There are 20 years there for them to try and recover and get to know each other.

"I think Kat's been expecting one thing when Zoe would come back, and actually meeting your adult daughter is more complicated than perhaps Kat thinks. There's a lot for them to get to understand about each other.

"Zoe has a lot of secrets that she's going to bring into the Square with her, so the Slaters are in for a whole ride this autumn."

Meanwhile, Rudolph Walker previously claimed that the soap will be tackling storylines that "we've never seen on television before" under Ben's leadership.

The 85-year-old actor - who has played Patrick Trueman on EastEnders since 2001 - told Best of British magazine: "We have a new executive producer, Ben Wadey, who is fantastic. In fact, the last executive producer was also fantastic, Chris Clenshaw, and he's built EastEnders up to a quality that is just unbelievable, using all the actors.

"Ben is great. He's come in. He's very positive about the future of EastEnders. And I have very high hopes that we are going to see things that maybe we've never seen on television before. Or if we did, it hasn't been highlighted. I think we're going to see a lot more of that.

"There are lots of surprises and more to come from EastEnders over the months and years."