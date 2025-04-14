'Benidorm' creator Derren Litten has revealed that he is holding talks with ITV about a new series of the comedy.

Sherrie Hewson and Derren Litten have been calling for Benidorm to return

Reports have surfaced in recent weeks suggesting that the sitcom could be returning to screens after a seven-year hiatus and the comedy writer has suggested that the prospect is real.

Addressing cast member Sherrie Hewson's recent comments about a revival, Derren said on a Facebook live: "Sherrie does this rumour every couple of years, and Sherrie says that the show is coming back, and she is not s*** stirring, she is hopeful because she loves the show as much as I do."

The TV writer added: "If I say ITV have not commissioned a new 'Benidorm' series, it is because ITV have not commissioned a new 'Benidorm' series, up to today. Does it mean they might commission a new series in the near future? Possibly.

"Have I been talking to ITV in the last few months? Yes I have.

"Have ITV commissioned a special or a series at the moment? No. Might they in the next few weeks, couple of months? Yeah they might. They might.

"So I hope that gives you some hope, and I hope that gives you some idea of where we are."

Sherrie revealed earlier last month that she would find it "wonderful" if 'Benidorm' came back as she "desperately" misses it.

The 74-year-old actress - who played the role of hotel manager Joyce Temple-Savage on the show between 2012 and 2018 – said: "There's this thing of, 'Is it coming back?', and I keep that alive. It is now a possibility and that would be wonderful because we all miss it desperately."

The comedy was axed by ITV after 10 series in 2018 and Derren seemingly ruled out the prospect of a return last year as he felt that the programme – which was filmed on location in the Spanish holiday resort - was too "expensive" to make.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "If we could all do like a one-off special, but they're so expensive. It was a very expensive show 'Benidorm', it was very lavishly produced."