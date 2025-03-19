Bradley Riches has joined the cast of 'Emmerdale' - as a mysterious new character.

Bradley Riches joins Emmerdale as mystery character

The 'Heartstopper' actor - who appeared in last year's 'Celebrity Big Brother' series - has already started filming a new, regular role on the ITV soap, and he will be seen on screen this May.

He said: "I’m beyond excited to be joining 'Emmerdale'

"It’s a real bucket list moment for me, especially since it was my grandad’s favourite soap, I just know he’d be over the moon.

"Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming, and the village is even more amazing in real life.

"I absolutely love my character (though I can’t spill too much just yet!), and I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.

"I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store..."

Details of Bradley's character are being kept under wraps for now, but they will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bradley to the 'Emmerdale' family.

"Bradley brings a wealth of talent and his warmth, wit and charisma makes him perfect for this new 'Emmerdale' role.

"We have some wonderful stories for him to play and we can't wait for the audience to see Bradley bring his new character bursting into life on screen."

Bradley shot to fame as James McEwan in the Netflix teen series 'Heartstopper', and he became well known in households up and down the country during his 'CBB' stint last year.

He appeared in the 23rd series of the celebrity version of the show, alongside 'Coronation Street' star Colson Smith.

Bradley, who finished sixth in the series, became close to the soap star and eventual winner David Potts.

'Emmerdale' airs weekday nights at 7.30pm on ITV and STV with episodes available for streaming on ITVX and STVPlayer.