Kris Marshall’s children “have never shown any interest in [his] career”.

Kris Marshall plays Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise

The 50-year-old actor has Elsie and Thomas with his wife Hannah Dodkins, and while they don't usually pay any attention to his television work, they will be watching him in new series of the BBC crime drama 'Beyond Paradise' when it starts to air on Friday (28.03.25) evening.

He told the i newspaper: "My kids, who are 12 and nine, have never shown any interest in my career as an actor.

"But they will watch this with me.

"They'll love it."

'Beyond Paradise' sees the star reprise his role of Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman - who left the Guadeloupe Islands during series six of 'Death in Paradise' when his character chose to start a new life with his fiancee Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) in London.

Even though he is playing the same role that he did on the fictional tropical island of Saint Marie, but now in Shipton Abbott, Devon Kris felt "a lot of pressure" when it started in 2023 because he had never done a spin-off series before.

He admitted: "I felt a lot of pressure initially.

"But, I felt a lot of pressure when I stepped into 'Death in Paradise', too."

Kris joined 'Death in Paradise' in January 2014, having taken over from Richard Poole (Ben Miller), who was written out at the start of the third series.

However, joining the show - which sees the lead characters struggle with the local customs and criminals - was a challenge in itself for the 'My Family' star because he had never walked into a role in an "already-established" programme.

He explained: "Previously, I'd always started shows; I'd never joined an already-established one.

"Ben had done a fantastic job, and I knew I couldn't just be a carbon copy. I had to do something different.

"I was worried that if it didn't work, the buck would stop with me.

"That wouldn't have done my brand any good, would it?"

Since his exit, actors Ardal O'Hanlon, Ralf Little, have each taken the top role and Don Gilet is currently at the helm but, Kris' has admitted that while there is no group chat, he would welcome a reunion of the on-screen detectives.

He told Radio Times magazine: "There's no WhatsApp group, but I would love some kind of reunion where all five of us meet up on-screen."