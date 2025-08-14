Late Blue Peter pioneer Biddy Baxter "pushed" Anthea Turner "back twice" from auditioning for a presenting job on the BBC children's programme.

Anthea Turner in the Blue Peter garden

The 65-year-old TV star landed a job hosting Blue Peter in 1992 when she was hired by Lewis Bronze - who replaced Biddy as editor of the show in 1988.

Anthea made the revelation in her heartfelt Instagram tribute to Biddy on Monday (11.08.25), following the announcement of the Blue Peter legend's death aged 92 by Ten Acre Films, who published her 2024 biography.

Captioning a photo carousel - which featured photos of Biddy, as well as multiple shots of Anthea presenting Blue Peter, she wrote: "Sad to hear the news of Biddy Baxter's passing, but what an amazing legacy she left a generation who all felt they belonged to the best gang in the world.

"I never worked directly for Biddy, in fact, she pushed me back twice from even auditioning.

"My badge was awarded to me by her successor, Lewis Bronze."

Anthea left Blue Peter in 1994 and went on to join GMTV - the former national ITV breakfast television contractor/licensee.

And Biddy had a word with Anthea when she found out that she decided to leave Blue Peter to anchor GMTV's weekday breakfast magazine programme, GMTV, from 1994 until 1996.

Anthea continued: "However, when I left to join GMTV, she gave me a good dressing down while standing in the Blue Peter garden, she couldn't believe I was leaving to go too - well, I won't tell you what she said about GMTV!"

And the star concluded her tribute by saying she owed so much of her TV career to Biddy.

Anthea said: "I owe her so much, my career, my deep understanding of television, and its impact on young minds, but most of all, the friendships which are set in stone.

"The BP family of shared experiences in front and behind the camera is lifelong and can never be broken.

"RIP Biddy, and thank you from the bottom of my heart. (sic)"

The death of Biddy - born Joan Maureen Baxter but given the nickname Biddy because there were too many Joans in her class - was confirmed on Monday on Facebook in a statement posted by Ten Acre Films, which published her biography in 2024.

The statement read: "We are sad to report that long-time Blue Peter Editor Biddy Baxter has died at the age of 92.

"We salute a true pioneer, who navigated changing times in the television industry with instinct, tenacity and style."

At the time of writing, no cause of death for the two-time BAFTAs winner is known.