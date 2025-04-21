'Big Brother' 2024 star Emma Morgan applied for the show "as a bit of a joke" and "didn't really want to do" it.

Big Brother 2024 star Emma Morgan applied for show 'as a bit of a joke'

The fan-favourite finished in third place, with Marcello Spooks coming second and Ali Bromley reigning victorious in the six-week ITV1 social experiment show.

However, Emma, 53, admitted she applied "just off the cuff" at "1.30am in the morning after a few wines" following encouragement from her daughter and her friend.

She told Scott McGlynn on 'Celebrity Skin Talk': "I was on the very last season for non-celebs, and I came third, which was hugely, hugely surprising to me because I'm 53, so for a start - and I didn't think I would even get on the show.

"And I only applied as a bit of a joke, to be honest - not saying that I'm not glad I went on it. I was, you know, 'Wow, amazing,' but I didn't think I'd get on it.

"My daughter was like, 'Mum, Mum, why don't you apply?'

"This is like, half one [in the morning] after a few wines.

"And I was like, 'No, I'm not going on.'

"She said, 'You'd be great,' and her friend was there, 'Come on, Emma, you'd be iconic!'

"I was like, 'Do you think so?' So I was like, 'Right, yeah, I'll apply.'

"And they're like, 'Well, do it now. Do it now.'

"And I was like, 'It's half one in the morning!'

"It's February. The Christmas tree is still bleeding up in the background, but I'll do it. Maybe it was having the Christmas tree up that they [the casting directors] thought she's a bit of a one, [isn't] she?"

Asked by Scott - who starred in 'Gavin and Stacey: The Finale' as a member of Smithy's (James Corden) stag do - what made her really want to go on the show, Emma shared: "I didn't really want to do it - and I feel a bit bad saying that because I know there are loads of people [that are] like proper superfans who - it's literally their dream to go onto 'Big Brother', and it wasn't like that for me.

"It literally was - I didn't even know 'Big Brother' had come back on for a start - so my daughter and her friend Lily, they were chatting about it, and they said, 'Oh, yeah, blah, blah, blah, why don't you apply?'

"And I was like, 'It's not on anymore.'

"And they were like, 'It's just finished you doughnut.' ...

"So, I just, kind of, like just did it off the cuff, and I didn't expect for a second that I'd hear anything back from them [the casting directors]."

After getting the call a few months before entering the house, Emma feared "being an older lady" would see her be booted off the show first.

She admitted: "Being an older lady, I thought, 'I'll be the first one out of the door,' and I'll be honest with you, that was the thing I was most worried about.

"I just thought, 'I really don't want to be the first one out,' and I think that's how everybody was feeling in the house.

"So when I didn't go the first week, I just thought, 'OK, I'm good. Whatever happens from now, I'm good' ...

"To make it right to the [final] and get third, I was just over the moon."

