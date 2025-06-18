Bill Nighy, Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty, and Tom Burke are starring in a new BBC One period drama.

The foursome will star in California Avenue, which is created by the BAFTA-award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick - who was responsible for the corporation's video-diary mockumentary series, Marion and Geoff.

Set in the 1970s, the six-part series is based in a "secluded canal-side caravan park deep in the luscious English countryside", but its peaceful atmosphere is disrupted after Lela (Erin) and her 11-year-old child - who are on the run - look for "refuge in this hidden world".

A "fractured" family will "come together, ghosts and demons will firmly be put to rest and an unexpected love is forged".

Bill and Helena will play Jerry and Eddie, Lela's parents, while Tom co-stars as showman outcast, Cooper.

Filming for California Avenue - which is being created by Hugo, Drama Republic, Eight Rooks and the BBC - begins in the summer in and around Hertfordshire.

The BBC will make another casting announcement shortly.

Hugo, writer, director and executive producer for Eight Rooks, said: "Over the past few decades, whether through comedy, political dramas or even a western, I’ve looked to explore what television fiction can be.

"California Avenue is an exploration of the people who inspired me to want to do this.”

Greg Brenman, executive producer and Drama Republic co-founder, said California Adventure will showcase Hugo's captivating storytelling.

He added: "In California Avenue, Hugo has conjured a world of precious relationships and unexpected revelations, all delivered with a big, big heart and generous humour.

"If you ever needed reminding of Hugo’s incredible range as a storyteller, look no further.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, is excited that the corporation will be working with Hugo, as well as Bill, Helena, Erin, Tom and Drama Republic

She said: "Hugo Blick has given us some of the finest television of the past three decades and it’s an honour to join forces with him alongside Bill, Helena, Erin, Tom and Drama Republic to take BBC viewers on the journey of a lifetime to 1970s California Avenue."

California Avenue will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One – with an air date to be confirmed.