'Blind Date' is reportedly set to return on Disney+.

Cilla Black was the original host of Blind Date

The classic ITV dating matchmaking show - which was hosted by late TV icon Cilla Black from 1985 to 2003 - had been rumoured for a BBC revival, but now it's claimed the streaming giant has landed the reboot with Claudia Winkleman, Davina McCall and Holly Willoughby in the running to be at the helm.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Although there’s likely to be some modern twists, the bosses very much want to keep the essence of the original.

“There’ll be key elements returning, including the famous sliding wall.

“Plus there will be a prize up for grabs of a wedding package, which echoes Cilla’s famous gag whenever couples had enjoyed a successful date, and she used to ask, ‘Do I need to buy an ‘at for the wedding?’ ”

Original 'Blind Date' host Cilla died aged 72 in 2015, and two years later Channel 5 launched a brief revival with Paul O'Grady, which ran for four series until 2019.

In March, there were reports that former 'This Morning' presenter Holly was being eyed up to host a potential reboot being backed by her husband, producer Dan Baldwin.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "There might not sound like obvious parallels between Holly and Cilla, but they’re both two of the biggest stars of modern telly.

"It’s not pure coincidence either that when ITV decided to reboot 'Surprise, Surprise' - another show made famous by Cilla - it was girl-next-door Holly they turned to.

"So the prospect of her fronting a reboot of 'Blind Date' is a very real one, and a pairing that many viewers could see as a natural fit."

Holly has already co-hosted shows such as 'This Morning' and 'Dancing on Ice' - but she also wants to carve out "a niche as a solo presenter with serious clout".

The insider explained: "Emulating Cilla isn’t just about taking on her shows, it’s as much about carving out a niche as a solo presenter with serious clout in the world of telly.

"But together with her husband Dan, they form the ultimate power couple in TV. She has the public appeal that gets viewers tuning in, while he has a track record of making hugely successful TV shows."