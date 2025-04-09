Bob Mortimer and Charlotte Church have signed up for 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The 65-year-old comedian and 39-year-old singer are said to be joining host Claudia Winkleman for the celebrity spin-off of the hit BBC show.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There will be a huge mix of personalities – and ego sizes. Seeing how it all works out is going to be fascinating.

"The team making the show are expecting it to be quite different to the regular version because the celebrities will be less motivated by the prize fund but care far more about how they come across.

"It will be really interesting to see how the gameplay compares, along with which tactics they employ.

"Hopefully one thing that will remain the same is that it will be a lot of fun to watch."

The pair will be competing against the likes of comedian Stephen Fry, Olympic diver Tom Daley, former England rugby star Joe Marler and broadcaster Kate Garraway in the new show – which is expected to air in the second half of 2025.

Other stars rumoured to be taking part in the series - which sees a group known as The Faithfuls eliminate an uninformed majority known as The Traitors - include sports presenter Clare Balding and pop star Paloma Faith.

It was previously claimed that executives were keen to book reality star "virgins" to appear on the show.

A spokesman for the series added: "'The Traitors' is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun."

Meanwhile, Bob revealed last year that he would be keen to star in 'Celebrity Traitors' because he is a massive fan of the programme and watches the various global takes on it.

The 'Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing' star said: "It's the only show of its kind on TV that I would agree to get involved with but, yes, definitely count me in, I'd love to do it.

"I watch the American, UK and Australian versions of 'The Traitors'. I think they're all great, it's a brilliant format. And Claudia is the best of the presenters."