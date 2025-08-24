Bobby Brazier is set to move to India and devote himself to the Hare Krishna religion.

Bobby Brazier is planning to go and live in India

The EastEnders star is believed to have told his friends that he is planning to stay in the country for at least a year after becoming a follower of the movement - a form on Hinduism that has its roots in India.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Bobby is really excited and happy about his move to India. He's been telling everyone about it and preaching to them about why he is devoted to Hare Krishna.

"He's such a nice young man, his heart is in the right place, but some people are surprised that he's walking away from his career at a time when he's on such a high with it.

"He says he expects to be over there for a long while, at least a year, so maybe he will pick up on his career when he's back."

The 22-year-old star - whose is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Big Brother star Jade Goody - will be leaving his role as Freddie Slater on EastEnders later this year and is said to have started following the Hare Krishna religion as he "sought solace" following his mother's death from cancer in 2009 when he was just five.

Bobby is said to have become a regular presence at the Hare Krishna temple in Soho, London, as he takes part in communal prayers, chants and preparing meals for others.

It was revealed in June that Brazier would be departing EastEnders after three years and that the decision between the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and bosses on the BBC soap was mutual.

An insider said: "Bosses had a meeting with Bobby only recently as they had a plan in mind for a storyline, and it just so ­happened that Bobby was also thinking that now was the right time to look for other opportunities outside the show.

"The timing of the decision worked for both, but his final scenes are not for a while yet."

Bobby had previously suggested that he was considering taking a "step back" from his acting career.

He said: "I think I need to step away from acting for a bit and have a break.

"I'm 20, but I haven't felt 20 in a very long time."