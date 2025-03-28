Gemma Arterton is to star in a new espionage drama for ITV.

The 39-year-old actress will lead the cast as senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson in 'Secret Service' that will explore the tensions between Russia and the UK and is "delighted" to be taking on the role.

She said: "I am delighted to be stepping into the world of such a topical and gripping espionage thriller with this talented, creative team.

"I can’t wait to bring this story to life alongside the outstanding cast."

Gemma made her film debut starring as head girl Kelly in the 2007 comedy 'St. Trinians' and was then quickly cast as Strawberry Fields in the 2008 007 film 'Quantum of Solace' with Daniel Craig.

Since then, she has appeared in a host of films including 'The Escape' and 'My Zoe', but has also had an illustrious career on the small screen with leading roles in 'Funny Woman' and 'Culprits'.

'Secret Service' is based on the novel of the same name by ITV news anchor Tom Bradby, and will follow Gemma's character as she learns that a UK politician may be a Russian asset.

Also in the cast is 'The Crown' actor Khalid Abdalla, Rafe Spall of 'Hot Fuzz' fame and Mark Stanley, who is known for his role in the hit BBC series 'Happy Valley'.

'Doctor Who' star Alex Kingston will also make an appearance, along with Amaka Okafor and Roger Allam.

The series has been penned by Tom, along with screenwriter Jemma Kennedy.

Tom said: "The show could hardly be more timely and topical.

“I’m really blown away by the quality of the cast."

The series will consist of five episodes and will air on ITV1 and ITVX at some point in 2025.