Bonnie Langford wants to kick some people “up the backside” as a ghost.

Bonnie Langford has revealed what she would do as a ghost

The 60-year-old actress has performed on the prestigious London Theatre Royal Drury Lane stage, and as the venue is thought to be haunted by the paranormal, it has made her think about what she would like to come back and do in the afterlife.

She told Kathy Burke on the comedienne's 'Where There's A Will, There's A Wake' podcast: "I'd like to be a supportive ghost - unless somebody was misbehaving, and then they could get a kick up the backside...

"I'd love to come back and just give everyone a round of applause, really."

The former 'EastEnders' star - who played Carmel Kazemi on the soap - appeared on the iconic stage aged seven in the musical 'Gone with the Wind', and

recently, she has performed in '42nd Street' at the legendary venue.

During her time at the theatre, Bonnie claimed to have seen two ghosts.

The West End star revealed: "I love the idea of ghostliness I think because I've worked at Drury Lane so much, and I have definitely seen at least two ghosts.

"There's one who's very angry, so I wouldn't want to be one of those that were stuck, you know, trapped between the two worlds."

Bonnie thinks the other ghost is the 1700s actor and playwright David Garrick.

The icon said: "He wanders around that area but is supposedly nice."

Bonnie has been a mainstay on British television since starting out as a child on 'Opportunity Knocks' in the 1970s and even though she would have liked a Hollywood career, she reflected that these days she just likes to do work that she can "feel proud" of.

Speaking on the 'How to Be 60' podcast, she told 'Loose Women' anchor Kaye Adams: "I sort of had all that [fame] a bit in the 1980s, I was on everything. I was literally on everything and now looking back at that, it was too much.

"It was too much. Would I like to have made multi-million dollar movies? Yeah, that would have been nice, I don't know.

"I just keep going. I just keep going. As long as I can cover my bills and do something that I feel proud of.

"But there's times when I don't. I think 'Oh, that's the tax bill!' or 'Let's put that one under the carpet.' "