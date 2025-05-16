'Bridgerton' will return for a fifth and sixth season.

Adjoa Andoh is set to return for two more seasons of Bridgerton

Netflix has made a multi-million-pound investment in the future of Regency drama that will see it return to screens for at least two more series.

The 'Bridgerton' plot is likely to follow the pattern set out by Julia Quinn's novels and it is thought that Eloise Bridgerton's (Claudia Jessie) story will take centre stage in the next story, 'To Sir Philip, With Love'.

However, Netflix's distinct adaptation could lead to changes after the gender swap that saw the character of Michael Stirling changed to Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) in season three of the show.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "After introducing the controversial gender swap at the end of series three which saw Michael Stirling switched to Michaela, there is a chance that execs could skip ahead to Francesca's (Hannah Dodd) story.

"They certainly weren't afraid to dabble with Julia Quinn's timeline by swapping the order of Colin and Benedict's tales."

The fourth season of 'Bridgerton' began filming late last year and will follow the story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the second son in the family.

The programme has been a huge hit since it launched on Netflix in 2020 and cast member Adjoa Andoh – who portrays Lady Danbury – is recognised by audiences across the globe as a result.

The 62-year-old actress told Radio Times: "I was in 'EastEnders' for a while, so I was very well known for that, and then I was in 'Casualty' and 'Doctor Who', so it's not unfamiliar for me to be recognised. But Netflix is international, so that’s different. I can be recognised in Thailand or America or Shropshire.

"It means you’re doing your work well, and it's quite moving. Being older, there’s a contentment; you understand that life is a series of accidents and challenges with some lovely bits in between. The gratitude you feel is at a deeper level."

The star also promised that the fourth season of 'Bridgerton' will be full of emotion and drama, although she cannot give away any information about the story.

Adjoa said: "I’m filming the fourth season now and all I can say is it’ll be another dramatic, emotional, aesthetic feast."