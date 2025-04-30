Amanda Holden thinks Simon Cowell has become "more vulnerable" on 'Britain's Got Talent' since having his son Eric.

The 65-year-old music mogul and his 47-year-old socialite partner Lauren Silverman welcomed their 11-year-old boy into the world in 2014, and as Amanda has worked with the star on the ITV reality show since it started in 2007, she reckons his brutally honest "nasty side" has vanished since he became a dad.

She told the Metro newspaper: "It has been brilliant for me to see how Simon's changed.

"I do miss his nasty side - he said what everyone was thinking - but now he's had a child, he is more vulnerable."

The presenter of Netflix's new dating show, 'Cheat: Unfinished Business', also thinks Cowell is "brilliantly funny", and that came out thanks to 'Come Fly With Me' star David Walliams - who was a judge on the show from 2015 until 2022.

Amanda continued: "But also, [he's] brilliantly funny, and David Walliams has brought that out in him."

The 'Heart Breakfast' radio host recalled how she arrived in a dishevelled state when she was first approached by Simon to feature on the judging panel.

Amanda shared: "My daughter Lexi, who's now 19, had just had her first birthday, my manager called and says, 'Simon Cowell says, do you want to do...'

"I just went, 'Yes.' He didn't even finish the sentence.

"Two days later, I was on a train to Birmingham, where I then proceeded to have no make-up artist or stylist, and I wore my top on back to front.

"The rest is history."

And the 54-year-old star does not take her time on the show for granted.

Praising Simon's loyalty and how he is "not frightened of reinvention", she said: "Our contracts are done yearly, so we don't have long contracts where I know I'm going to be doing the show every year, and I've never taken it for granted, ever."

Amanda and relationship expert Paul C Brunson have teamed up on 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' to help broken couples get back together following affairs.

Speaking about how the Netflix show - which is released on Wednesday (30.04.25) - is different from the average dating programme, she said: "It's about people who are already invested in their relationship - but, obviously, one of them has made a mistake, and it's about finding their way back.

"And I think the topic is global. Everybody knows somebody who has cheated or may have themselves.

"You might not necessarily walk off into the sunset with the love of your life, but you definitely walked out into that sunset going, 'Do you know what, I'm ready to start again, I've learned so much about myself. Let's go.'

"So it's very positive."