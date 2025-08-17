Brookside is returning to TV.

Alex Fletcher has appeared in both Brookside and Hollyoaks

The Merseyside soap ended in 2003 after 21 years on screen but will be back for an historic crossover episode with Hollyoaks to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary in October and to pay tribute to Sir Phil Redmind, who created both shows.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, some iconic characters from Brookside will be making an appearance.

Hollyoaks Executive Producer Hannah Cheers said: “This episode is a love letter to both Hollyoaks and Brookside.

“Brookside gave birth to Hollyoaks — it grew up on the same site and eventually took over its sets.

“For everyone at Lime Pictures (originally Mersey TV), Hollyoaks’ history is deeply rooted in Brookside, and its legacy lives on through our crew and, of course, some of our cast.

“This special feels like both a moving and fitting tribute to our origin story and a chance for fans to revisit much-loved Brookside characters in honour of that legacy.

“These iconic Brookside characters are soap archetypes that helped define British TV; soap archetypes that new generations are still discovering now through Hollyoaks.

"As a lifelong soap fan who grew up watching with my mum, I was passionate about revisiting Brookside for the anniversary. With Sir Phil’s blessing — after I had the privilege of pitching the idea to him — and the support of Channel 4, we’re able to make it happen.

“Writer Steve Hughes, who began his career on Brookside, has reimagined where these characters are more than twenty years on. We hope audiences will enjoy welcoming these old friends back into their homes once again.”

Phil admitted looking back on Brookside can be "bittersweet" but he's pleased about the tribute.

Referencing the notorious storyline which saw Mandy and Beth Jordache bury the body of abusive husband and father Trevor Jorache in their garden, he said: “It is always bittersweet thinking back to Brookie, the reminders of its success and impact, but the thoughts of many, like Dean Sullivan and Bill Dean, who are no longer with us.

“But it is great that Lime Pictures are paying homage in their Hollyoaks anniversary cross over episodes.

“I can’t wait to see how all the gardens are coping in the heatwave and, who knows, what might pop up if someone decides to re-lay their patio. I know we left something else down there.”

Filming will take place next month after exceptional permision was granted by the Liverpool Film Office and the owner of the close, because the iconic street is now home to residents. Those living on the road in West Derby have been invited to share lunch with the cast and crew.

At present, former Brookside stars Alex Fletcher and Louis Emerick, who played Jacqui Dixon and Mick Johnson, star in Hollyoaks as Diane Hutchinson and Donny Clark respectively, while Michael Stark - who played beloved windowcleaner Sinbad in Brookie - makes occasional guest appearances as a taxi driver.

Actor Kristian Ealey previously played Matt Musgrove in Brookside for 14 months until January 2000 and then crossed over into Hollyoaks, where he played the same character.