Caggie Dunlop is pregnant.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star - who was one of the original cast members on the long-running reality show but left after three series - is expecting her first child with her long-term boyfriend, who she has not publicly named, and will welcome the little one into the world in just three months time.

Caggie shared a reel on Instagram, in which she showed off her growing bump and posed with her partner, and wrote: "Our little spirit baby is on the way in May!! Another Taurus, like me.

"It still feels surreal to say. Pregnancy has been a wild ride, and in just three months, we’ll be meeting this new little soul. I keep looking at my tummy grow and am in awe of my body and of women and what we do and what we create, It’s pure magic."

The 35-year-old star kept the news quiet until now because of the "overwhelming" talk around pregnancy and motherhood.

She explained: I’ve been taking things day by day, learning as I go. There’s so much information out there about pregnancy and motherhood, what you should or shouldn’t do, that it can feel overwhelming, so I’ve instinctively kept this time quiet and sacred and trusted in my body and what it’s telling me.

"But now, I’m excited to share it with you all.

"I’m really enjoying this stage of pregnancy (despite the insomnia and perpetual tiredness!). The kicks are especially wonderful, especially when we sing to the baby and it starts kicking around."

Caggie and her partner decided not to find out the sex of the baby and "can't wait" to meet their child.

She concluded: "We’ve decided to keep the gender a surprise so we are constantly guessing and wondering who this little person will be…what we do know if that whoever they are, they are already deeply loved and we cannot wait to meet them.[heart emoji] (sic)"