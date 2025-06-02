Caggie Dunlop has given birth to a baby girl.

Caggie Dunlop recently welcomed a baby girl

The 36-year-old star has taken to social media to announce that she recently gave birth to her first child.

Alongside a carousel of photographs from her pregnancy, Caggie wrote on Instagram: "These were the last pictures taken of me pregnant.

"I gave birth to our baby girl on Wednesday morning, Our hearts are exploding with love [heart emoji]. And I’m completely overwhelmed by the tiredness.

"The initiation into motherhood has been unlike anything I could have imagined. I’m just trying to keep my head above water. I’ll share more in the coming days, but for now, we’re deep in the ‘newborn trenches,’ as they say.

"Everyone told me to take photos while pregnant because I’d regret it if I didn’t. At the time, I really didn’t feel like being in front of a camera… but I’m so glad we captured these, the day before she arrived. (sic)"

Caggie has been battling "worry and anxiety" since welcoming her baby girl. However, she's also feeling overwhelmed with joy.

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star continued: "I already miss her being in my belly—the safety, the unity. It’s been replaced with a constant undercurrent of worry and anxiety.

"I remember someone once described this part as “your heart now living outside your chest”—and I’m learning what that really means.

"Every cry pierces deeply. Every feed touches a part of you you didn’t know existed.

"It’s a brutal awakening, a maddening kind of magic. I can’t believe I’m a mum [heart emoji] (sic)"

In February, Caggie took to social media to announce that she was expecting her first child with her long-term boyfriend, who she has not publicly named.

Caggie wrote on Instagram at the time: "Our little spirit baby is on the way in May!! Another Taurus, like me.

"It still feels surreal to say. Pregnancy has been a wild ride, and in just three months, we’ll be meeting this new little soul. I keep looking at my tummy grow and am in awe of my body and of women and what we do and what we create, It’s pure magic. (sic)"