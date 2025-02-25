'Call the Midwife' could "take a break" in the future.

Heidi Thomas has opened up on Call The Midwife plans

The popular BBC period drama first aired in 2012, and while creator Heidi Thomas doesn't think the show "will ever end", she's given fans a warning.

She told Radio Times magazine: "I don't believe 'Call the Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point."

However, fans will be glad to know there is no specific timeline on when the series could be paused.

She explained: "I'm not in a position to talk about things, really.

"There is sort of a rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: is there an end point? What are we working towards?"

There also appears to be the possibility of spin-offs series in the same universe.

Heidi teased: "Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world. So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife."

However, when pressed to comment further on the likelihood, she teased: "Watch this space."

The show's stars will be hoping there are no plans for a ghost story spinoff.

Some of the cast have said when shooting in the Victorian-styled Nonnatus House, located in Surrey, they are spooked by a "man" laughing in the corridor to the women's toilets, which forced Sister Veronica actress Rebecca Gethings to "never" go in there alone.

She told My Weekly magazine: "There are all sorts of weird things going on in the building.

"Lights going on and off and spooky male laughter in the corridor to the women's toilets - I never go in there on my own.

"Our medic heard a bang when they were locking up for the night.

"She went running in and took a photo in the dark, and when you zoom in, there is the figure of an Edwardian lady holding what looks like a pig."

Rebecca's co-star Helen George - who plays Trixie, Lady Aylward, in the series - also heard a girl giggling in the corridor towards the toilets.

The 40-year-old actress told HELLO! magazine last October: "Last year, I was walking down the corridor towards the toilets — the same place where the strongman saw the man in uniform — and I heard a laugh in my ear.

"I looked around, but no one was there. It was a girl’s voice, a little giggle. And a lot of the crew hear a girl giggling on their walkie-talkies."