Trisha Goddard has reportedly been given special accommodations during her stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The TV veteran, 67, who has lived with stage four terminal cancer since 2022, is determined to continue living life to the fullest, and her health needs are said to be being carefully considered as she joins the famous house.

Trisha entered the iconic house during the live launch of the reality show, alongside a star-studded lineup.

But due to her medical condition it has now been revealed, she will apparently have her own space in the house to rest when necessary.

A source told The Sun: “Trisha has been given her own space in the house to ensure she can rest when necessary.

“The production team has worked closely with her doctors to ensure she has everything she needs during her time in there.

“It’s a sensitive situation, and this setup allows her to manage her health while still being part of the show.”

The decision mirrors a similar arrangement made last year for Sharon Osbourne, 72.

While the 12 remaining housemates will have to share the main bedroom with limited double beds, Trisha’s room ensures her well-being while allowing her to participate in the show.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Trisha spoke about the collaborative efforts between her oncologist and the ‘Big Brother’ team.

She said: “I’ve got a special therapist who’s happy to work with the medic on the show.

“My palliative care team – and when I say that word everybody screams and runs away, but it’s symptom treatment – is working with the team here too.

“And then when it comes to my treatment, I had one infusion on Monday (07.04.25), so I’ve got to jump on a plane and go straight back to have the next one as soon as the show is over.”

Trisha, best known for hosting ‘Trisha’, her self-titled daytime talk show that ran from 1998 to 2010, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and was given the all-clear.

But in 2022, the cancer returned as stage four. Upon announcing her diagnosis, Trisha shared that the cancer “wasn’t going away”.