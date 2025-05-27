‘Casualty’ is being relocated to Wales by the BBC.

‘Casualty’ is set for major changes as the BBC plans to relocate the long-running medical drama to Wales

The new direction for the show was outlined in a public tender document released by the BBC, which invites producers to pitch for the opportunity to lead the series, with the corporation describing the move as an attempt to bring “authentic representation of Welsh lives” to the screen.

A new production contract for the long-running hospital drama will begin in November 2025, with the first Welsh-set episodes expected to air in late 2026 and continuing through to autumn 2029.

According to the BBC’s invitation to tender, the drama will move away from its long-time fictional setting of Holby and instead be based in a newly imagined Welsh hospital.

The change aims to “evolve the show into Welsh portrayal while maintaining the core attraction to the loyal fan base”.

And the tender document explains that this is “not about radical change of the show”, but acknowledges “the move to Welsh portrayal will mean a new fictional hospital based in Wales”.

It adds producers “will need to address this core change in their editorial pitch to the evaluation panel”.

The broadcaster also emphasised that any prospective producer must be able to demonstrate “how to incorporate Welsh portrayal and maintain familiarity at the same time”.

While any new casting announcements have not yet been made, the BBC indicated some existing actors are likely to make the transition to the new Welsh-based storyline.

But no specific names have been confirmed.

The document also outlines a strong commitment to diversity both on and off screen.

It reads: “We would seek to maintain and increase diversity in the current regular cast and off-screen talent. Tenderers should make evident in their ITT Response how they propose to build on this core ambition and continue to appeal to a broad audience from right across the social and demographic spectrums that fully reflect British multi-culture, voices and diversity, including authentic representation of Welsh lives.”

The BBC has not confirmed whether existing characters will have storylines explaining their move to Wales or if new characters will be introduced to anchor the hospital’s new setting.

For now, details on how the transition will be depicted in the series remain under wraps.

‘Casualty’ first aired in 1986 and is the world’s longest-running primetime medical drama.

Its current producer, whose term will end this November, will hand over to the successful applicant who secures the new production deal.