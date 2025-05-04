'Cinderella' will be this year's CBeebies panto.

Maddie Moate in CBeebies panto Beauty and the Beast

The BBC have confirmed they will record a version of 'Cinderella' in Bradford, to celebrate its year as the 2025 UK City of Culture, at the Alhambra Theatre in October.

Afterwards, the broadcast will be the centrepiece of this year’s CBeebies Christmas schedule.

Kate Morton, CBeebies Senior Head of Commissioning for BBC Children’s and Education, said: "The CBeebies panto has become a must-see event for many families since it started in 2009 and in that time, CBeebies’ cast of much-loved personalities have played to packed houses all across the UK.

"Bradford will be the perfect setting for this beautifully staged show and we can’t wait to bring 'Cinderella' to life in a way that only CBeebies can do."

Last year's CBeebies panto was 'Beauty and the Beast', and it starred the CBBC presenters Rhys Stephenson, George Webster, Maddie Moate, and Justin Fletcher.

In January, Justin confirmed he was welcoming new friends to his series 'Something Special', in which he plays popular children's character Mr Tumble.

Maddie and Ben Cajee joined the line up, as well as special guest George.

Former 'Maddie's Do You Know?' host Moate admitted she has always found the show to be "inspiring".

She said: "The amount of love and care that goes into making and filming the most joyous experience for the children is inspiring!"

George admitted it was a "huge honour and a privilege" to join the presenting lineup of the iconic children's show - which is particularly aimed at people with additional needs - and described Justin as his "childhood hero".

Speaking about the kids he filmed the show alongside, George - who communicated using Makaton as a child - said: "I want to prove that everyone has a unique glow inside of them."

CBeebies' incredible stage shows from previous years are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.