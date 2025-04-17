Daley Thompson and Patsy Palmer face eviction from 'Celebrity Big Brother' on Friday (19.02.25).

Patsy Palmer is up for eviction

The housemates gathered in scenes during Thursday's (17.04.25) episode and were surprised to be told only the former Olympian and the 'EastEnders' actress will be facing the public vote to stay in the house.

While Daley insisted he was OK with the news, he appeared unimpressed, and Patsy also insisted she was fine too.

However, Ella Rae Wise cried, admitting she was upset about Daley being nominated, while Angellica Bell - who had chosen Daley and Patsy as her nominations - also wept.

Asked what was wrong, Angellica said: "Just know, everyone, it's really emotional for me as well. Just that I love you all. I'm going to have a shower, it's quite stressful isn't it."

Patsy insisted: "Honestly, don't be stressed because I'm fine with it.

"Everyone's got to go, we're not just in there saying nothing are we?"

Daley agreed: "It's a game, it's fine."

While the stars don't know who nominated them, Daley received four votes, from Angellica, Patsy, 'Love Island' finalist Chris Hughes and comic Donna Preston.

Patsy - who survived a public vote earlier this week - received five nominations, with Angellica, Chris, Ella, 'Dance Moms' star JoJo Siwa and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Danny Beard selecting her for the chop.

So far, politician Michael Fabricant was the first housemate evicted last Friday (11.04.25), while Trisha Goddard got the chop on Tuesday (15.04.25) after nine days in the house.

In addition, Hollywood star Mickey Rourke was removed from the house on Saturday (12.04.25) due to his “offensive and inappropriate” behaviour.

A show spokesperson said at the time: “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

Viewers are asked to vote for who they want to keep in the house, with the result revealed by Will Best and AJ Odudu on Friday night's live show.