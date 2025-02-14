Danielle Lloyd has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Danielle Lloyd has been diagnosed with skin cancer

The 41-year-old model broke down in tears as she took to social media on Valentine's Day (14.02.25) to reveal that earlier in the day she had received the news that she is suffering from a form of the disease but just wants to help "raise awareness" for others.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I don't really know how to say this and I didn't know whether to come on and say it but I feel like I have to raise awareness about this kind of thing happening to other people."

"Today I have been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

"And I just wanna raise awareness for anyone who thinks they've got something funny on their body, if they see a mole growing that's not normal, please please please go to your doctor. You just never, never know."

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant - who has Archie, 14, Harry, 13, and George, 10, from her previous marriage to Jamie O'Hara as well as Ronnie, six and three-year-old Autumn with husband Michael O'Neill - added that she "never expected" such a diagnosis to come her way and begged her fans to keep themselves safe by staying away from tanning beds and using suncream.

She added: "Obviously, I'm really shocked at what I've been told today but I've been really supported by the Macmillian nurses at the hospital and I am going to have to have an operation to obviously see if it's spread.

"But yeah, honestly, not what I expected today. And I suppose, not what anyone expects. Please guys, look after your skin, stay off sunbeds, wear factor 50 and honestly look after yourselves.

"You never ever know what's gonna happen."