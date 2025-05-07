Celebrity Big Brother made Ella Rae Wise realise she 'needs actual therapy'

Ella Rae Wise says her stint on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has made her realise she needs "actual therapy”.

The 24-year-old TV personality finished fifth on the ITV1 social experiment in April, and Ella is "glad" she has realised she needs to talk to someone.

Speaking about how 'Celebrity Big Brother' has changed her as a person, Ella told new! magazine: "It was like therapy for me. And it made me realise I need actual therapy, too.

"It's hard, especially at my age - people might feel embarrassed to admit they need help. But I'm glad I've noticed that before it might be too late to change.

"Just because we put ourselves in front of the world doesn't mean we know the world inside out. I was only trying to navigate my way through that house.

"Maybe I was upset and moaning - but that's what it does to you! Remember, people only see 45 minutes of a full 24 hours.

"The public forget that. It's frustrating."

Ella entered the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house on April 7 - just weeks after she and her 'The Only Way Is Essex' co-star and boyfriend, Dan Edgar, 34, split, after they started dating in early 2024.

Ella said: "I think people forget that I went in after a really fresh break-up. What's hurtful is hearing people say I split with Dan just to go in there - with some big game plan. That was never the case.

"Things hadn't been right for a couple of weeks behind closed doors. It was a mutual decision. We haven't fallen out, we're still amicable.

"Sometimes, you're just not right for each other, and that's OK.

"A lot of my upset in the house came from what I'd gone through before going in, and having no connection to the outside world - not knowing how he was feeling, or him knowing how I was feeling."

Ella thought about how she needs to "heal" from past relationships before she strikes up a romance with someone else, and she realised while in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house that she needs to put herself "first".

She added: "I thought about how I need to heal from past relationships before I move on to new ones.

"Maybe the reason I haven't given 100 per cent to someone else is because I haven't given 100 per cent to myself yet.

"I want to create my own path - without a man. I can do it, so why am I not doing that?

"I've been in this showbiz world since I was 18, and I've done a lot. I'm 24 now. I should be living my life!

"If I don't put myself first, how can I expect anyone else to?"