Patsy Palmer has insisted that she is nothing like her 'EastEnders' character.

Patsy Palmer has explained why she is nothing like her EastEnders character

The 52-year-old actress is best known for having played Bianca Jackson on the BBC soap opera on a sporadic basis since 1993, and joked that she has actually got her "life together" unlike her alter ego.

She told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "I think fans might think that I am quite feisty because of Bianca but I'm not really, I’m quite a calm person. People always say that I am, even at work at 'EastEnders', people always say that I bring quite a nice sort of vibe.

"I’ve got my life together! She can't get her life together. She's on fight or flight. I'm not on fight or flight. I'm not really zen, but I do like to try my best to follow that kind of way of life which is so different from the drama in her life!"

Meanwhile, the former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant is now appearing on 'Celebrity Big Brother' alongside the likes of 'Coronation Street' actor Jack P. Shepherd, and singer Chesney Hawkes amongst a host of others but does not really feel as if she will have to hide behind her soap character.

She said: "I’m not expecting it because I think we're also in a very different culture now. I'd like to think that people have evolved to the point where if there was something bothering them, that maybe you could just have a conversation about it instead of screaming and shouting. I don't know that it's going to be like that. Look, we all can only be pushed so much.

"I'm sure that I don't need Bianca to protect myself in there though, she won’t come out. I feel like it's not something I enjoy anymore, arguing. I come from East London, so I would say I brought a lot of observations of what East Londoners were, growing up into Bianca. But I certainly don't like it for myself. I don't think it's very good for you as you get older to be like that. If there’s conflict in the house I'd like to sort of back off. But then I think if there's a place for me to help, I’d like to think I will. But if there's not, I'm trying not to get involved!"