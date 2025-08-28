Dean McCullough has been "hypnotised" to cope with death threats.

Dean McCullough did I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2024

The BBC Radio 1 presenter was badly shaken after a torrent of abusive messages - including getting attacked if the sickening trolls saw him in the street, and how the haters wished he got "Aids" - bombarded him after competing on ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2024.

Dean reported the threats to Greater Manchester Police and also sought professional help, including hypnosis - a type of complementary therapy that creates a calm and focused state in an individual.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "After the trolling became really bad, I couldn't get my head around it all.

"My confidence and resilience were taken away from me. It was really tough.

"I've had to have therapy. I have been hypnotised to help me deal with everything."

The broadcaster explained how being hypnotised has allowed him to feel more positive about himself.

Dean continued: "Being hypnotised has really helped me work through it all.

"The most important thing at the end of the day is that I know that I am a good person.

"I've got an amazing boyfriend, my mum is proud of me, and I love my job at Radio 1."

Dean - who was forced to "hide for a bit" due to the chilling ordeal - reported the death threats to Greater Manchester Police, and now forces from across the UK are investigating it.

So far, "35 different accounts were classed as having malicious contact and 12 of them were aggravated malicious contact", and they are "being identified".

And Dean hopes his terrifying ordeal can be a "learning exercise" for the future as some of his presenting idols have overcome "negativity".

He explained: "There are presenters that I look up to like Rylan Clark and Davina McCall, who have been through their fair share of negativity, but are still here and thriving.

"I would hope that one day, I can look back at everything I've been through and think it was a really good learning exercise."

Dean previously vowed to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper that he would not let the haters win.

The star said: "I'm not going anywhere. I'm not going to change. I'm not going to dim my light just to please the trolls.

"I am going to continue being out and proud in my day-to-day life."