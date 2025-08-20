Donna Preston's sister is cancer-free.

Donna Preston and her sister / © Instagram

The Celebs Go Dating star and her family's world "turned upside down" in 2024 because her sibling was diagnosed with breast cancer, and despite Donna feeling "sad and helpless" about the thought of losing her, she and the Prestons clung on to "hope" that she would survive.

And now, the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 housemate took to Instagram on August 18 to share that her sister is free of the disease, and thanked the National Health Service (NHS) for their "incredible" care.

Captioning a joyous photo of Donna, 39, with her sibling, she wrote: "Last year our worlds turned upside down when my sister was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"The thought of possibly losing her was unbearable, I can’t put into words how sad and helpless I felt. But we had no choice but to carry on, to be strong together, and to hold onto hope.

"My sister is the bravest, most positive person I know. Even in her hardest moments she found strength I didn’t know existed.

"With the incredible care of the NHS and the love that surrounded her, she fought through it. She survived.

"But I know so many women don’t get that chance. And my heart aches for every single family touched by cancer.

"To those who are still fighting, to those who have lost loved ones, and to those walking alongside someone on that journey."

Donna was in the Celebrity Big Brother house with the legendary TV presenter Trisha Goddard, 67 - who has lived with stage four terminal breast cancer since 2022.

And during a candid on-air chat, Trisha told Donna about an extraordinary new drug she has been taking.

She said: "It's my new normal. I've stopped being scared, I've always been a bit nervous before scans, but you know.

"My cancer count has come down and down and down, this drug is working."

After Donna spoke to Trisha about her sister's then-fight with breast cancer, she got emotional, and Donna told Trisha that it made her "appreciate" her health more.

Whilst hugging Donna, Trisha said: "It's a tough, s***** thing, isn't it?"

Trisha, best known for hosting her self-titled daytime talk show that ran from 1998 to 2010, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and was given the all-clear.

But in 2022, the cancer returned as stage four. Upon announcing her diagnosis, Trisha shared that the cancer “wasn’t going away”.