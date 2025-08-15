Olivia Hawkins has cried about being single.

Olivia Hawkins is taking part in the 2025 series of Celebs Go Dating / Credit: Channel 4

The 30-year-old TV personality - who is starring in E4's Celebs Go Dating - has battled through days where she has felt down because of never being in a relationship.

Olivia exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the Celebs Go Dating launch party event at The Broadcaster gastropub in White City, West London: "I think naturally, especially as a woman, we’re very in touch with our emotions.

"And I think, you know, it’s good to have days where you’re – I wouldn’t say it’s good to be down, but when you’re with your friends and you’re kind of … It would be nice to have a partner.

"I wouldn’t say it's the be-all and end-all of my life. It doesn’t define me [being single].

"Basically, if I could find someone, that would be great."

The former Love Island contestant used to think she would be married and have a family by the time she was 30, but although she is looking for a meaningful relationship it is not essential to her self-worth.

Olivia shared: "When I was younger, I always would’ve said, ‘Oh, 30, I want to be married with kids,’ but, you know, I’ve had a great career, I’m at the point now I’m open to settling down.

"But, for me, there’s no pressure. Everyone is at different stages in their lives, and I’m a very big believer in that everything happens for a reason.

“So if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Olivia is taking part in Celebs Go Dating, where she hopes to find her perfect match.

The actress will receive help from the programme's dating agents, Paul Carrick Brunson, 50, Anna Williamson, 44, and Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, 36.

And Celebs Go Dating has taught Olivia to be “open and honest”.

She explained: “For me, I really delved into my past with dating.

"I think it’s very open knowledge that I haven’t been in a relationship, so they were really shocked by that.

"So just opening up and being so raw and vulnerable.

"I was really scared to be like that because on Love Island, I didn’t think you saw that side of me, but then I think it’s really refreshing for me for people to see that."

Celebs Go Dating 2025 airs on E4 every Monday to Thursday at 9pm.