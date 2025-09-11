Celebs Go Dating sexpert Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn loves London's sex party scene.

Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn on Celebs Go Dating

The 36-year-old star of E4's Celebs Go Dating - who also serves as a dating agent with Anna Williamson, 44, and Paul Carrick Brunson, 51, on the programme to help single celebrities find love - says British people waste no time in getting kinky at the events.

Dr. Tara - who lives in Los Angeles, California - told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "The sex party scene in London is popping! The parties are wild.

"What really surprises me is British people, they just get to business really quick."

And the star revealed she has bumped into some unnamed A-list celebrities at sex parties in the capital - of which tickets range from £300 to £1,000.

The star added: "Usually, it's the crowd that don't want to necessarily be screaming out in the world that they're at a sex party. So there's a lot of discretion.

"I'm in an open relationship, so I'm fine. But there are people that go, and perhaps they are not in the right situation, so they definitely need discretion.

"I can't name names, but I definitely have met a few Hollywood stars."

Dr. Tara loves her "monogamish" marriage - which allows her and her partner to have sex with other people outside of their relationship.

And the Celebs Go Dating star admitted she may continue attending sex parties even if she and her partner had a child.

Dr. Tara explained: "When we try to have a baby, like eventually, then we will be monogamous, take time off, and focus on each other and building our family.

"According to all my friends that have children, they say that these little things take a lot of time.

"I don't expect that we would be able to practice non-monogamy as openly as we do now.

"But I think it's all about adjustment and communication.

"So yeah, if that time there's a sex party and you know, we have a two year old at home and my mum's watching our child, like, why not try and go have a spicy night?"