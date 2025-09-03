Channel 4 has commissioned a "hugely ambitious" social experiment show.

Channel 4 has commissioned Apocalypse

Apocalypse - previously titled Survive the City - sends a group of strangers to a jaw-dropping, real-world abandoned town where they face "extraordinary but completely credible challenges" as they fight for survival following an apocalyptic event.

The civilians starring in the eight-part series - which is set to air in 2026 - need to survive for 28 days without running water, heating, or electricity, as well as scavenge for food and supplies by reusing and repurposing anything they find.

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, said: "Apocalypse will be the real deal - ordinary people in an authentic urban setting facing extraordinary but completely credible challenges.

"We’ve all wondered how we would cope if disaster struck close to home, and this series promises to give us a very good idea."

Apocalypse - a factual series from leading UK production firm The Garden - will put the contestants to the test in the face of scarce resources to see if they will band together or fall apart.

Nicola Brown, Creative Director at The Garden, said: "Apocalypse is a hugely ambitious new take on the beloved survival genre.

"We're dropping our cast in an incredible urban landscape, filled with the debris of modern life.

"In this alien yet familiar world, they'll start again from scratch and discover what's really important to them.

"We can't wait to chart the highs and lows as our cast face a series of tough choices, battling the environment and perhaps even each other..."

The Garden is part of ITV Studios - which will handle Apocalypse's international distribution.