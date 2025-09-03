Channel 5 will broadcast Kim Woodburn's final TV appearance - almost three months after she died aged 83.

Kim Woodburn filming Supermarket Own Brands / Credit: Instagram

Supermarket Own Brands - which was filmed over a year before the star passed away on June 16, following a short illness - sees a group, including Kim, test branded products vs supermarkets' own brand products, and it will air on September 9.

Presenter Mason McLaughlin took to Instagram on Monday (01.09.25) and shared a photo of himself with Kim, as well as two other people taking part in the programme.

He captioned the post with: "Next Tuesday 9th September 7pm tune into channel5_tv with myself and I was lucky to film with @kimwoodburn we will be testing branded products vs supermarket branded products (sic)."

Those taking part in Supermarket Own Brands will try to identify what is a branded product and what is not.

According to TV Times magazine, Kim is joined by Cillit Bang advert mascot Barry Scott, played by 59-year-old actor Neil Burgess.

Before Kim's death on June 16, she recorded her last video message to fans on Valentine's Day (14.02.25), where she thanked them for paying for personalised videos from her on Cameo.

In the video - which Kim uploaded to her Instagram account on Valentine's Day - she said: "Hello my loves ...

"I hope you're all OK and just keeping well.

"Thanks so much for asking me to do these videos, they give me such a laugh.

"Thank you very much."

On March 2, a statement regarding Kim's "health problem" was put on her Instagram account - which is believed to have been managed by her husband, Peter Woodburn, while she was ill.

It read: "We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future, due to a health problem.

"Kim sends her love to you all."

And on June 17, Peter announced Kim's passing on her Instagram account, by posting a photo slideshow of Kim over the years.

He captioned the video with: "My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night.

"God bless, my love, xxxx (sic)."

Kim found fame as a presenter on the Channel 4 series How Clean Is Your House?.

She was dubbed the 'Queen of Clean' after presenting the show with Aggie MacKenzie, 69, from 2003 to 2009.

Kim went on to appear in a number of reality programmes – including I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2009 (where she finished as runner-up) and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

She also made regular appearances on the ITV daytime programmes This Morning and Loose Women.