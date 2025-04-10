Charlie Brooker thinks 'Black Mirror' could continue indefinitely.

The seventh season of the 54-year-old satirist's anthology series premieres on Netflix on Thursday (10.04.25) and he says that rapid developments in the world of both politics and technology mean there is plenty of scope for the show to carry on for many years to come.

Speaking to the BBC, Charlie said: "Hopefully (it will run and run). Selfishly, it's a fun job. Technology is developing in the real world very quickly.

"That means there are more sources of inspiration, and... the viewer is experiencing more (technological) things in their everyday life.

"We can do stories that I wouldn't have thought of 10 years ago, and also, you don't need to explain some of the concepts to people because they've got it in their phone."

'The Crown' star Emma Corrin features in the episode 'Hotel Reverie' and says the topics covered in the new season are "much closer to home" for viewers with matters like AI in the spotlight.

They said: "It's much closer to home. People have access to stuff like AI which is terrifying, so then it's more confronting and serves as a better warning."

Emma, 29, admits that they don't "feel great" about the way that AI could transform the acting profession.

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' actor said: "Obviously, I think it's scary, but it's also a massive conversation, right? There are aspects of it that are terrifying to me as an artist.

"I love the creative process. I love that this art is born out of being in a room with people and things coming from the depths of someone's human experience or imagination. And I really don't think we'll lose that, or I hope not.

"And I think there are also aspects of AI I probably don't understand, and that could be used as tools for good. It's about everyone being able to understand them and to use them correctly, and them being in the right hands."

Brooker shares similar concerns that the technology can be abused at the expense of performers.

He said: "I can totally see the value of AI as a tool for creative people. The point at which it worries me is if you remove the people bit from that equation, or you're just hoovering up their work and regurgitating it, and they're not being paid."