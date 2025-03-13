Charlie Brooker’s acclaimed anthology series ‘Black Mirror’ is returning for its seventh season on Netflix.

After six hit runs, the streaming platform has confirmed a release date of 10 April for the latest batch of episodes, and unveiled a new trailer featuring previously unannounced cast members.

The upcoming season has been described as a return to form, with writer Charlie, 53, calling it “OG ‘Black Mirror’” material following mixed reactions to season six, which diverged from the show’s traditional sci-fi themes.

For the first time in the series’ history, the new season will include a direct sequel to a previous episode, revisiting the world of ‘USS Callister’.

Cristin Milioti, 38, will reprise her role as Nanette Cole in the episode, and will be joined by returning cast members Jimmi Simpson, 48, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and 38-year-old Billy Magnussen. The original ‘USS Callister’ episode, which aired in 2017, was a fan-favourite, exploring themes of digital consciousness and authoritarian control within a simulated reality.

Speaking to Netflix’s TUDUM, Charlie said about the upcoming series: “We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.

“It’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories, but there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way.

“There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

Season six of ‘Black Mirror’, released in June 2023, took a departure from the show’s usual futuristic narratives, featuring episodes such as ‘Joan Is Awful’ and ‘Mazey Day’.

The new season’s trailer hints at a return to darker, technology-focused storytelling, a hallmark of the earlier seasons.