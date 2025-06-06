Charlie Clapham has teased he could return to Hollyoaks for a third time.

Charlie Clapham has left Hollyoaks again

The 33-year-old actor - who reprised his role as Freddie Roscoe last year, seven years after his original four-year stint - departed the soap this week when returning Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) ordered him to fake his own suicide to keep him away from Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalife) but he has hinted he could still come back to the village one day.

He wrote on Instagram: "What a ride. This isn’t goodbye @hollyoaksofficial just a see you soon… Or maybe not, who knows!? (sic)"

Charlie went on to thank fans for their "kindness" and made an appeal for spin-off show Hollyoaks Later - a short run of late night, grittier episodes - to return.

He added: "Thank you for your kindness [prayer emoji] Ciao 4 now [heart emoji] #onemoreepisode #bringlatersback #nohatersjustlaters (sic)"

Charlie previously admitted he had had "a lot of fun" being back on Hollyoaks as Freddie.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There’s a lot going on isn’t there. It’s been great, it’s been a lot of fun. It has been a bit of a rollercoaster as well. I feel like every week there's a new announcement, someone is leaving or someone is joining.

"It's a very eventful period of time to be coming back to the show, but it definitely feels like for me the timing is right for a return, and I am exactly where I'm meant to be.

"To see Hollyoaks at its glorious best.

"It's gonna be heightened, it's gonna be dramatic, it's gonna be completely surreal at times, but it's worth watching right now. Each week could be its own movie, each character coming to life in such a beautiful way and I believe now is the time to get in."

The TV star teased that there was "no telling" where things could go for his character and he was impressed with the soap opera's recent decision to move to three episodes a week.

He said: "Strap yourself in for the ride, because it's gonna be one hell of a rollercoaster. You have no telling where it's gonna go and I think it could be Golden Era 2.0 loaded!"