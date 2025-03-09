Charlotte Crosby's pregnancy stopped her taking part in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Charlotte Crosby couldn't take part in Strictly Come Dancing

The 34-year-old reality star - who has Alba, two, and five-week-old Pixi with fiance Jake Ankers - revealed she auditioned for the last series of the BBC Latin and ballroom show but had to drop out of consideration when she found out she was expecting her second child.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "I had an audition for 'Strictly' before last year's series but then I got pregnant.

"I had to let them know I wouldn't be able to do the show.

"I don't know if I would have got on the show or not but I had to let them know."

But the former 'Geordie Shore' star admitted she was relieved not to take part as she thinks it would have been a "stressful" experience.

She said: "'Strictly' is a great show but I've heard it's really hard work. And I'm not a very good dancer.

"If I'd been on last year's series, I think I would have been really srtessed out.

"Also, I put a lot of pressure on myself so I'd find it hard if I wasn't very good.

"Maybe what happened was the universe working things out for the best."

A few months ago, Charlotte declared she was "striving for bigger things" than reality TV.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "I love TV and some people want to do everything they're offered. But I've done that now.

"Anything that just seems a bit too strenuous, I just don't really want to do it. I don't really want to do shows that are going to be too much effort.

"It's just a little pay packet and then it's over.

"I'm striving for bigger things right now."

Instead, the former 'Just Tattoo Of Us' host is focused on her business endeavours.

She added: "I've got two businesses. I want to be a successful owner who one day sells her business for millions of pounds and I don't think dancing in the ballroom on 'Strictly' is going to get me there."

But Charlotte knows it won't be that easy to achieve her ambitions as there is also major risks involved.

She added: "I'm ready to take over the business world. I find the business world electric.

"It's a rollercoaster - it's up and down. There's a fear of bankruptcy. But I love being creative."