Charlotte Crosby has named her newborn daughter Pixi.

The 34-year-old reality TV star took to social media to share a picture of the little one, who was born on Friday (31.01.25), and Charlotte admitted it was a "rollercoaster of a weekend" following the arrival of her and fiancé Jake Ankers' second child together.

She wrote on Instagram: "Pixi Cecilia Ankers welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl! You are absolutely perfect 31.01.25. It’s been a rollercoaster of a weekend! And I’m so overwhelmed with all your beautiful messages about the newsletter that went out today with our first look into our weekend as a family of 4 ! (sic)"

Charlotte's name reveal comes after her father, Gary, let slip that she and Jake - who also have two-year-old daughter Alba - had welcomed Pixi into the world.

He took to Instagram on Monday (03.02.25) and wrote: "What a full-filled weekend ...

"A new addition to our little family and some very exciting years ahead.

"Feeling very blessed and happy @charlottegshore, @letitia.crosby [and] @jake_ankers. (sic)"

In the last week of being pregnant, former 'Geordie Shore' star Charlotte reflected on her journey - which has been documented for a Paramount+ series 'Geordie Stories: Charlotte's New Baby' - and looked ahead to the adventures in store for the family of four.

Captioning a mirror selfie that showed off her bump, she wrote: "[The] final days of being pregnant with my second girl.

"In these days, I've spent so much time thinking about how this could be my last pregnancy!

"Who knows if we'll have more children. I wish I had taken more pictures with my bump!

"But pregnancy with a toddler and life this year in general has just been busy!

"So I figured this little snap deserved a place on the grid this morning.

"Nine months of growing my second little girl ... and not a day has gone by where I haven't absolutely moaned about it, I can't paint this pretty picture out because it's been hard, but I'm so very grateful to be here now at the very end ready to meet her! (sic)"