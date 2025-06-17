Charlotte Dawson wants to start planning her and Matthew Sarsfield's wedding

Charlotte Dawson wants to start planning her wedding to Matthew Sarsfield - almost a year after his sexting scandal.

The 32-year-old TV personality - who has been engaged to the rugby league footballer since 2020 - was reportedly "hurt and humiliated" after it was said she discovered Matthew sent X-rated messages to Emily Louise Hodgkinson, 34, but Charlotte reportedly gave him another chance after how "broken" he was when asked to leave their family home.

The couple - who have sons Noah, four, and Jude, two - welcomed their daughter Gigi into the world in March, and as Charlotte does not want more children, she wants to shift her focus to organising her and Matthew's nuptials.

Asked if Charlotte and Matthew, 33, are planning to have more children, she said in an interview with new! magazine: "Absolutely not.

"Matt's like, 'Oh, I think we should have one more.' I just think, 'I've got everything I want now I have my little girl, I've got my two boys who are best friends.'

"I think we should just focus on me and Matt now. Maybe we should think about getting married ..."

However, their special day will not happen any time soon as Charlotte - whose dad is the late comedian Les Dawson - wants to wait until her children are older so they can have a role in the ceremony.

Spilling her vision for the day, Charlotte revealed: "I'd love Gigi to walk down the aisle in a little dress, so I think I might have to wait. I'm going to have to anyway.

"I can't start planning a wedding now - Jesus, I can't even sort my own life out!"

The TV personality lost the diamond in her engagement ring while in the bath, and she said if it could not be found, Matt and Charlotte were "not meant to be".

She explained: "I've not got my ring on because it wouldn't fit on my fat fingers when I was pregnant - then the diamond fell out in the bath.

"Thank God I kept the bath water in, because I realised it had gone, checked and found it!

"I said, 'If that diamond's not in the bath we're not meant to be.'

"But I found it, thank God."