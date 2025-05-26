Charlotte Ritchie would make a 'Ghosts' film "for free".

Charlotte Ritchie is so desperate to return to the 'Ghosts' mansion, she would do a movie for free

The BBC sitcom - which follows ghosts from different time periods that haunt people living in a country house - ran from 2019 until 2023.

And leading star Charlotte, who played Alison Cooper, has addressed rumours a spin-off movie is in the works.

Speaking about the show meeting its grisly end, she told Radio Times magazine: "It was absolutely awful! If there was a film, I would do it for free! No, don't tell them that – I'll do it for a very high fee… I'm desperate to get back in that house and see them all again."

Earlier this year, an insider told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column that a movie had been green lit.

They said: "A film has been written, and it's been given the green light.

"Everyone involved is really excited that 'Ghosts' will be on the big screen."

The BAFTA-nominated show - which went Stateside in 2021 - also starred 'Wonka' star Simon Farnaby as Julian Fawcett MP.

While the "dream" cast is yet to be revealed, it is expected those who appeared in the TV programme will reprise their roles - with executives even eyeing A-list talent for new characters.

The insider added: "It's hoped that most of the original cast will be able to reprise their roles.

"Producers have already signed up a few of them, and they're in talks with the others.

"They think it'll be a dream cast."