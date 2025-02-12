Anne Hegerty doesn't want new stars on 'The Chase' because of how their pay is structured.

Anne Hegerty reveals why The Chase stars don't want more Chasers

The 66-year-old quizzer - who is known as The Governess on the ITV programme - has revealed none of The Chasers have a set salary for their role.

Asked if viewers can expect new Chasers in the future, she told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Well we do always hope not.

“We are paid per show, so we’re not on a salary. It’s not as if they’re going to up the budget and add a new salary.

"A new chaser would just mean the same number of shows shared between more people - so less money for everyone. So, hope not!”

However, Anne - who has been on the show since 2010 - insisted there was no bad blood with Darragh Ennis, who joined in 2020.

She added: "You know, Darragh has been a very good new addition, he’s very popular, and that’s worthwhile."

Anne and Darragh appear on the show on rotation alongside Jenny Ryan - who attempted a career as a singer following her stint on 'The X Factor: Celebrity' - as well as Paul Sinha, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace.

She has done more work away from 'The Chase' in recent years, and back in 2018 she took part in 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Here!'

However, she has no interest in other reality TV shows after loving her jungle experience so much.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV column as saying: "The jungle is about as big as you can get.

"Everything else is a bit of a step down. I don't want to do another reality show unless it involves something I want to get better at. I think I'm done."

However, Anne is eyeing up a sitcom role, and revealed in December that someone on 'The Chase' has written a part for her.

She told the 'A Very Tall Man' podcast : “I’d love to be on a TV show or a film. I know various people who are trying to get things off the ground.

“One of them is the guy on The Chase, he’s written a sitcom with a part for me. It would be brilliant to get that made.”