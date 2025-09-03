The Chase star Paul Sinha has slammed Adrian Edmondson as the "biggest douche bag in TV”.

The 55-year-old quizzer has claimed the Bottom star, 68, who is married to fellow comic Jennifer Saunders, 67, insulted him when he bumped into his comedy hero at an ITV bash.

Appearing on the Bad Boys Done Good podcast, Paul recalled: “I was at an ITV party just a few years ago when somebody was just really rude to me in conversation when I was trying to fan boy him.

“In the end he said to his mate, ‘Does anyone even know who this t*** is?’ and they walked off laughing.

“I wanted to shout back ‘You’re not even the funniest person in your marriage!’”

Before his quizzing career on TV shows including The Weakest Link, Mastermind, and University Challenge: The Professionals, Paul was a junior doctor in London, and later started a career in stand-up comedy.

Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, and previously spoke about the impact on his comedy career.

He told Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast: “I have no idea how long I’m going to be a stand-up for, because I get more tired with every passing year.

“I just want to go up and do a show that is fun.

“Without wishing to sound bleak, my time is running out. I don’t know to what degree my time is running out.

“It could be five years, it could be 10. I just want to go, ‘I’m enjoying myself.’

“I think it’s important to end your career with no regrets.”

In 2023, Paul had the "worst week of his life" after he suffered two heart attacks during the Edinburgh Fringe.

He cancelled two of his Fringe shows after his heart attacks because he was concerned about "financial ruin".

The funnyman said he would lose around £20,000 in ticket sales if he pulled out of more shows.

The brain box later had to undergo bypass surgery at St George's Hospital in London.