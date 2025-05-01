Chesney Hawkes had some "very deep conversations" with Mickey Rourke in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

Chesney Hawkes had some 'very deep conversations' with 'lost soul' Mickey Rourke on Celebrity Big Brother

The 53-year-old singer recently took part in the ITV1 reality show alongside Hollywood star Mickey - who was ejected from the programme by bosses following his "unacceptable behaviour" - and has described his former housemate as a "lost soul" who was "very open" with him.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "“Mickey seemed to think that he was only there for a day.

“When it got to five days, he said, ‘I’m leaving today’, and that was it. None of us knew he’d gone until Big Brother told us to go to the sofas.

"He never even unpacked. Big Brother asked him to do it a hundred times. He just left his clothes and shoes all over the floor.

"And when he got dressed, he’d throw it all on to my bed and walk off.

“I’d have to shove it off on to the floor, but he didn’t care.

"He snored like a horse. He slept at the end of my bed and it would be shaking because he was snoring so loudly.

"He is a lost soul, for sure. We had some very deep conversations, he was very open."

The 'One and Only' hitmaker claimed that only a small part of what happened in the house with Mickey made it to the screen, and he can understand how Mickey has become the way he is after a "very hard" life.

He added: “I know they didn’t really show much of it. He’s had a very, very tough life, a very hard upbringing, and you kind of realise why he’s become what he is.”

Chesney reached the final of the programme alongside the likes of former 'Dance Moms' star JoJo Siwa, drag queen Danny Beard and 'Coronation Street' actor Jack P. Shepherd - who became the eventual winner - and revealed that he is still in touch with his co-stars, although they are yet to start a group chat.

He said: "My daughter is going to LA next month and JoJo is taking her to Pride, so they’re already like the best of friends..

"I’ve spoken to everyone on WhatsApp, but there’s no group chat yet. It’s all individual texts."