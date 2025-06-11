Chizzy Akudolu is the new host of Sorry, I Didn't Know.

Chizzy Akudolu is stepping up on Sorry, I Didn't Know

The ITV panel show has been recommissioned for a sixth series, and the team captain has stepped up to replace Jimmy Akingbola, who is working on the final season of Bel-Air.

TriForce CEO Fraser Ayres said in a statement to Deadline: "Chizzy has been part of the SIDK family since our pilot in 2016 and was amazing when she hosted an episode last series, so it’s great to see her in the hosting seat."

The quiz show sees team captains and guests battled it out in rounds mainly focused on Black history.

Team captain Eddie Kadi is returning, while Chizzy's role change means actor Richard Blackwood is coming in on the opposing side.

Fraser added: "In Richard we have the perfect sparring partner for Eddie – They’re long-time friends and he has already shown he’s a brilliant and hilarious guest, so we are thrilled he will be joining the team on the regular."

Filming is set to get underway this summer, with guests yet to be announced.

Previous series have featured the likes of Munya Chawawa, Gina Yashere and Adjoa Andoh.

Meanwhile, it's said Jimmy will continue to serve as an executive producer, and he could even return as a host on future series.

Last year, Chizzy admitted she was surprised by the programme's longevity.

She told Comedy.co.uk: "I honestly thought the show might run to two seasons and then we'd be told 'OK, that's enough, now'. That we'd had our fill.

"Thing is, we haven't even scratched the surface of the impact that black people have had throughout history.

"This show could run for many more years, and I hope it does!"

Chizzy explained at the time that the programme is "a celebration of the unsung heroes".

She said: "We all know about Martin Luther King and Harriet Tubman, but did you know that a black woman named Marie Van Brittan was involved in the patent for CCTV?

Or that the inventor of the doorknob was also African American? A man named Osbourn Dorsey.

"These are the stories the show highlights, as well as celebrating our modern day heroes."