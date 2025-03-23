Chloe Brockett reveals why she didn't attend court with boyfriend Jack Fincham

Chloe Brockett didn't support her boyfriend Jack Fincham in court because of the "horrific experience" last time she went.

The 24-year-old former 'TOWIE' star was not present in court this week when Jack won the appeal against his prison sentence for two dangerous dog offences, after he was previously sentenced to six weeks imprisonment during an appearance at Southend Magistrates' Court on 29 January.

While Jack, 33, was later released on bail and went on to appeal the custodial sentence, Chloe admitted it was too traumatic for her to attend court with him again.

She told The Sun Club: "It all seemed a bit too intimidating. I felt like in a way I embarrassed myself by crying in the court [last time] and I just didn't want to do that again.

“I felt like a really bad person for not going but because I've been so unwell and was really scared, I just didn’t think I could sit through it.

“But I knew that I would get panicked in there and maybe that could affect my health.

"I know though that I've been there to support him and done enough. I can rest easy at night.”

Chloe previously ended up in hospital after stress led to a severe asthma attack but she is hoping she and Jack can now move on after Judge Samantha Leigh set aside Jack's custodial sentence, saying it had not been "just in the circumstances", and extended a suspended sentence he was given in March last year for two unrelated offences in 2023.

Chloe said: “I'm over the moon with the outcome, but I just feel so drained.

"I’ve felt this lingering sort of like pressure over me with the stress of what's been going on. I'm forever grateful that the worst didn't happen."