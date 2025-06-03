Chloe Burrows has a new boyfriend - but she's refusing to reveal his identity.

Chloe Burrows won't reveal her boyfriend's identity

The 29-year-old reality star has a new man in her life, but Chloe wants to keep him out of the spotlight for the moment.

The former 'Love Island' star told MailOnline: "I have met someone, I met him in real life.

"But as far as you know, anything else, I'm going to keep it quite private.

"I don't know if you saw my other 'Untold' documentary, but I'm standing on business. I'm not having a public relationship again.

"It's not a secret, but it's just I want to keep as much to myself as I can."

The blonde beauty has already endured lots of turbulence in her love life, and Chloe admits that she's not a dating expert.

Asked to explain the best way of finding love, Chloe replied: "Listen, I'm no expert.

"I think these days, you know, everyone's gonna have the apps. So I know, like a lot of people, it's like over 80 percent like, don't want to use them anymore.

"But I honestly think go outside, go to these dating events, I think you get more of like, a genuine connection, particularly when it's stuff like the rock climbing one.

"Everyone shared that hobby. You know that you've got, like, a shared interest. I know I keep saying it, speed dating was just so good.

"Everyone who went there was just vibes. I think if you are looking for love, I would have 100 percent go to some of these day events. Why not?"

Chloe has explored various ways of finding love of years, including trying to join Raya, the well-known celebrity dating app. However, Chloe's application was rejected and she never joined the platform.

The reality TV star - who previously appeared on 'Celebs Go Dating' - recalled: "A couple of years ago, I had 34 referrals and they did not let me on this app!

"Would I have paid for it? I wouldn't now, obviously.

"I probably would have, I don't know how much it was. But if it was anything over like £7..."